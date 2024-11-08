This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Awesome place to go for all your cannabis needs. Whether it’s recreational all the way to your medical cannabis and to help with all your different medical ailments. They have a knowledgeable staff Lexi, and Daniel are two employees who have been awesome to me and very helpful. Everywhere else is so over priced trust me when I say you can get double if not triple the amount of cannabis you would get somewhere else. I have tried every type of product there and as a long time Smoker myself I know that you will leave their satisfied and excited to get home.
They overcharged my senior citizen father by $50. Mistakes happen so I attempted to contact them all weekend. Monday the manager was there but wouldn't take my call. If it was an honest mistake they would have resolved the issue first thing. They can keep the $50 but I'm going to do weekly reviews warning others. BEWARE