Awesome place to go for all your cannabis needs. Whether it’s recreational all the way to your medical cannabis and to help with all your different medical ailments. They have a knowledgeable staff Lexi, and Daniel are two employees who have been awesome to me and very helpful. Everywhere else is so over priced trust me when I say you can get double if not triple the amount of cannabis you would get somewhere else. I have tried every type of product there and as a long time Smoker myself I know that you will leave their satisfied and excited to get home.