AlliBocc on July 16, 2019

After months of painful & irregular periods, serious hormonal fluctuations during my cycle, vicious PMS, anxiety, sleepless nights and low energy I was told about Sugar & Kush and CBD benefits. I received a sample of Sugar & Kush's 500 mg CBD gummies about a month ago, I exercise daily and had tried multiple whole food diets, taken many supplements and tried different birth controls to manage these symptoms over the last 10 years with no success. After three weeks of taking Sugar & Kush's CBD gummies I was sleeping better, I felt calmer and began a normal cycle without any of the precursors I had grown accustomed to; raging hormones, PMS, anxiety, snapping at my kids, low patience for everything, painful back aches and cramping. I found my anxiety had dissipated, I am sleeping so much better & my energy levels have increased overall. I just ordered the full size bottle and will definitely be a long time customer and recommend CBD for PMS, especially Sugar & Kush 500mg gummies!