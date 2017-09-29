Depending on what you get the quality is from okay to amazing (for anything there). For myself (my experiences with service) I always walk in and right away I feel welcome! When I get up to the counter inside, they are really kind and professional and if they've had me before they usually know me by name, which is comforting to me and I also feel its easier! They take as much time as they need with you, to get your order right (even if its not your first time), they also do their best to explain everything, they usually check every cartridge for the pens before selling them to make sure they aren't already cracked or leaking! The only complaint I really have is if the cartridge happens to break while in your possession you cannot always get something done about it, but I suppose I could understand why! Also if you are unlucky enough to go at a busy time the line can get really long because some people take so long, BUT compared to the wait every time at Providence, (yes, even with the 'express' line), I'd say it's still a better go at Summit! Though with the great atmosphere, there is almost always someone to strike up a nice conversation with while you wait, which is a nice way to pass the time and who knows you may even end up finding something new to try! LASTLY parking is tight, but it's like that for every building in that plaza, poor plaza planning! ALL IN ALL I'd give Summit an 8.5/10 :) Favorite place to go.