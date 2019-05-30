Now Servicing Medical Marijuana Patients from ANY State! Summit Medical Compassion Center, located in Warwick, R.I. opened its doors in 2014. We are a well-rounded team dedicated to improving a patient’s quality of life through natural and safe therapeutic options while avoiding the undesirable side effects of traditional pharmaceuticals. We are your trusted source for premium medical cannabis for all of your therapeutic needs. Summit Medical Compassion Center of R.I. offers exclusively Rhode Island grown cannabis, proudly cultivated with the highest compliance and production standards, in our state-of-the-art facility and from local growers. Here you can rely on safe, top-quality medicine from compassionate experts in a form that is tailored to your needs at a reasonable price. We will do our best to keep you informed of the latest scientific discoveries while also conducting our own research in order to better serve our clientele and further promote the safety and benefits of medical marijuana. For information on obtaining your Rhode Island Medical Marijuana Card please contact us at 401-889-3990. As of July 1, 2016, Rhode Island MMJ Patients are free to choose which compassion center they visit. For a list of qualifying conditions and, the most up to date information regarding the Medical Marijuana Program please refer to R.I. Department of Health. We service medical marijuana patients from the entire state of Rhode Island. Additionally, we recently have been able to service any out of state patient. If you are an out-of-state patient and plan on visiting Summit while you are in Rhode Island, be sure to bring a government issued form of identification (such as a drivers license from the issuing state) along with your medical marijuana card. Please visit our website www.summitri.org to view a complete list of the products we offer. Summit offers many edibles, oils, concentrates, wax, shatter, THC/CBD flavored sprays, tinctures, topicals and flower ranging from high CBD, low THC to high THC options. We offer daily deals 6 days per week. Summit also offers the help or guidance you may need in your cannabis journey. This can be especially helpful for new members who do not have any cannabis experience. We also have an R.N. available by appointment via phone (during the summer) for a consult, which is a courtesy offered by Summit with no charge to the patient.