Sunnies opened in November of 2020. We are a 5000sq ft premium Medical cannabis retailer in Michigan. We provide quality medication personalized for each individual's specific needs. It's important to us to make sure every patient is happy and feels great. Located conveniently in the center of Michigan, in Albion, off of I94. We only carry HIGH QUALITY marijuana at competitive prices. We believe in educating patients on the different strains of marijuana and the different ways to consume it. We try to mitigate certain stigmas associated with the acquisition of medical marihuana by creating an environment not built entirely around the procurement thereof, but rather one built around and focused on a community.