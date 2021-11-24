M........o
November 24, 2021
My Mom, sister and I all placed orders at 10am yesterday, to be picked up at 7pm. We drove a half hour to get there. When we arrived, the line was out the door. We waited in the freezing cold for over a half hour. When we finally got in, we were told that our pre-ordered Flower was sold out in the morning and we could purchase the same flower 3x more expensive. The staff was incredibly unprofessional. The manager came over so nonchalant and said "oh someone should have called you. But you can buy this one instead" ...ummm no, that is completely unethical. We have been customers since Cultivate opened and frequented all 3 locations. But we absolutely won't be going back. Dispensaries are opening everywhere, no need to be bait and switched there. Absolutely ridiculous, unprofessional and unethical.