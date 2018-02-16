andrewsm on May 18, 2020

I must say that I am deeply disappointed in CY. Nothing went right with them today. I understand how it is to be busy but their performance was unacceptable. I called my order ahead and was told a half hour and it will be ready. I get there and was told it will take an hour to an hour and a half to be ready. The woman at the front desk was very rude, barely talked to me and pointed instead of speaking. No one apologized for the rudeness or hassle I went through to get my medicine. I am never returning to this place. My usual place is closed on sunday and monday and CY is the closest open to my home. I will gladly drive past CY on those days to get treaded with some respect.