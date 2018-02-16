SokaLilly
Consistent good choices and nice people.
4.2
61 reviews
I must say that I am deeply disappointed in CY. Nothing went right with them today. I understand how it is to be busy but their performance was unacceptable. I called my order ahead and was told a half hour and it will be ready. I get there and was told it will take an hour to an hour and a half to be ready. The woman at the front desk was very rude, barely talked to me and pointed instead of speaking. No one apologized for the rudeness or hassle I went through to get my medicine. I am never returning to this place. My usual place is closed on sunday and monday and CY is the closest open to my home. I will gladly drive past CY on those days to get treaded with some respect.
This was my first and last visit to to CY+ dispensary in Pittsburgh. The "300mg" disposable vape pen I purchased was half empty and didn't even work, so its useless. I have never had a problem with the Rythm disposables from other dispensaries who sold them cheaper.
clean, efficient and staff is extremely friendly.
I like the environment and the specialist are very knowledgeable and helpful. The products are quality, I would 100% recommend this dispensary to others!
Always fast and friendly! Love the online order option and caring staff.
Best dispensary in the area, no debate.
Most staff are arrogant and have ZERO customer service skills.
Open Sunday and Great sale
This dispensary is overpriced compared to others in the area. Everything is literally full price. Their own product (cresco) can be found cheaper at other dispensaries. For example the cresco pen is 10 bucks at every dispensary. They charge $16. The inflated prices are odd but its close to downtown so it makes sense I suppose. They have a parking lot but I have no idea where it is and I'm only here on sundays when every other dispensary is closed. Street parking is free sundays. Pros: wait time usually isnt long in the waiting room or after ordering your product in the back. Waiting room is bright and welcoming. They take cards. Its open on sundays.