About this dispensary
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary – Schaumburg
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 179
1739 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL
License 284000061-AUDO
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Deals at Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary – Schaumburg
37 Reviews of Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary – Schaumburg
T........6
April 21, 2021
I needed information and Alex S was very helpful. I felt perfectly at ease with him and found him to be very knowledgeable. I will definitely be back! TD
a........8
April 6, 2021
Very clean, organized and everyone is very friendly and personable. HIGHLY recommend this dispensary.
a........7
March 27, 2021
The store was clean, the check-in process was easy and simple, the customer service was amazing. Sabrina helped me and I left with some of what are my now favorite edibles. This is my favorite place to go.
e........4
March 22, 2021
I love everything about this place. Everyone is so welcoming and helpful! It’s unfortunate that cannabis tax is crazy expensive otherwise i would be there every other day! Great people great weed!! The last two guys who helped me were Kevin and Gabe, thanks guys!!!