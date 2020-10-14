s........1 on May 16, 2019

The Staff at Remedy are beautiful, kind, and very caring. They were patient when I was not, knowledgeable, answered question after question, helped me do the computer process to get my card, held my hand when the process went off the rails, and helped me get a balanced prescription plan that is tailored to the needs of my conditions. Jason especially deserves commendation - his kindness, patience, and friendly care made the difficulties of the process so much easier. In this world, there are not to many who go above and beyond to help others - Jason is an example of not only a beautiful employee but a beautiful kind soul whose wisdom, knowledge, and sense of humor not only helped in the difficulties of the process but led to a feeling of trust that is so very important in the healing process. The Pharmacist also is a very knowledgable and kind person. Her plan was very sensible and it works!!! First night out, the pain was so much better I was able to walk in my apartment without agonizing pain. Thank you all so very much -- I would recommend you and the product most highly. Darlene Riley/Kamal Rani