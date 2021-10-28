The 4/20/20% must be on regularly priced MMJ products. Offer cannot be combined with or stacked on top of any other promotions.

Introducing our ALL NEW 4/20/20% MONTHLY SPECAIL! EVERY month...on the 4th and the 20th patient's can enjoy taking an extra TWENTY PERCENT off their total order of all regularly priced MMJ items!!

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Disclaimer

