India2019Sada
Super Kind Service!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Super Kind Service!
sweet relief is the best dispensary in town love the budtenders so much always up to date on their products.
Very bright, clean and open feel. Easy to find. Worth the drive for me. Has items not available in Wa.
Awesome dispensary love the budtenders and products dont go anywhere else
Horrible place should boycott not happy with what they gave me it looked like they went outside collected a bunch of grass and called it weed. I asked for an 1/8th of weed not shake crap.
easy to get to and friendly staff
Great deals
After shopping here for over TWO YEARS, I am boycotting this place for a SECOND TIME (and final time, if they don't make things right by me). The first time I boycotted this place was because I was treated badly by management. Also, I'm fairly certain they were using vape cartridges before selling them (taking a few hits from a cartridge, then putting it back in the box and selling it), and I was getting tired of getting ripped off and not knowing what kind of filth they were getting on the mouth piece. This second time (after a several-month-long hiatus because of the first boycott) I went back, learned they had new management, so I figured I would give it another try. This didn't last long because one day my wife picked up a cartridge for me, but it wasn't the one I wanted, so I drove back to the store the same day, within probably 30 minutes or less, with the UNOPENED, ***FACTORY***SEALED*** package (unlike the other brand they used to illegally use before selling them to me, which came in an unsealed box), but the guy behind the counter said he can't do returns because his manager said so. Give me a break. After all the crap I put up with from this place, the least you can do is take back a FACTORY SEALED package that was purchased 30 minutes ago, so I can get the right product I want.
I absolutely love this shop. Very knowledgeable friendly and willing to help.
Great weed and service