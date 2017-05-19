YealotOfYahuwshua on September 30, 2019

After shopping here for over TWO YEARS, I am boycotting this place for a SECOND TIME (and final time, if they don't make things right by me). The first time I boycotted this place was because I was treated badly by management. Also, I'm fairly certain they were using vape cartridges before selling them (taking a few hits from a cartridge, then putting it back in the box and selling it), and I was getting tired of getting ripped off and not knowing what kind of filth they were getting on the mouth piece. This second time (after a several-month-long hiatus because of the first boycott) I went back, learned they had new management, so I figured I would give it another try. This didn't last long because one day my wife picked up a cartridge for me, but it wasn't the one I wanted, so I drove back to the store the same day, within probably 30 minutes or less, with the UNOPENED, ***FACTORY***SEALED*** package (unlike the other brand they used to illegally use before selling them to me, which came in an unsealed box), but the guy behind the counter said he can't do returns because his manager said so. Give me a break. After all the crap I put up with from this place, the least you can do is take back a FACTORY SEALED package that was purchased 30 minutes ago, so I can get the right product I want.