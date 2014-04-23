Elsa
My favorite dispensary in Astoria. Actually... My favorite dispensary anywhere.
We are so happy to hear Elsa! Can't wait to see you again on your next visit!
By far my favorite place to shop! They always have tons of options to choose from, great prices for every budget, and amazingly helpful staff! I love that if they don't have exactly what I am looking for, they are happy to call one of their other locations and have it transferred, or even call and ask one of their competitors. I have never left dissatisfied. I wish I could give them 10 stars!!
We appreciate your business and such a kind review. We hope to see you in the near future!
I would not come here again. I ordered online and they put a lot of shake in the bag- I was hidden in the fold of the bag. They ripped me off. Why would I pay full price for shake. This place is a scam. I will never come back here again.
Hi there, and thank you for your review. We do believe you posted a similar review just the same on our Gearhart location? We do apologize for the inconvenience. Again, If you have any quantity still remaining, please bring it back so we can exchange it for you at any point in time. We have communicated with our Gearhart location to make the transaction quick and easy if you do choose another strain. Best Regards. -Team Sweet Relief
Great shop, solid rotating strains, as well as house-grown product. Good cheap joints for the budget spenders, and nice cheap dabs. Crazy to think someone called this shop overpriced lol
Thank you Weedmans503! Affordable and quality over the numbers is what we stand by. We appreciate your business and hope to see you soon!
best shop in the coast for me & my friends and always up to date with great inventory on cannabis especially the concentrates.
Thank you for the awesome review pnwlos! We always keep constant inventory in rotation on all of our products. Hope to see you again!
been going there for years. the owners are amazing and always topshelf
Thank you so much for the kind review! We can't wait to see you on your next visit!
Great shop, love the industry discount! My favorite dispensary on the north Oregon coast.
Any way to help customers save is the goal! We appreciate you stopping by and the awesome review! Best, Sweet Relief Team
The selection and quality of herb here is great, and I really love the clean green certified as well as Sweet Reliefs in house strains. All the staff has been very friendly and knowledgeable, especially Mandy:)
Thank you for the awesome review! We look forward to seeing you again! ~Team Sweet Relief
Wowed, amazing staff. Amazing selection. Great service. It was raining. Not just raining. October in Astoria raining. So. Popped in to get out of the rain for a second. Amazing.
So glad we could help! We are always here to help any way we an. Hope to see you again in the future! Cheers!
I love the variety, professionalism, and knowledge of the budtenders at Sweet Relief. From deliveries to discount days, the staff here go above and beyond to make sure I have everything I need and want. I come here every week, and always walk out happy and satisfied! Best variety in the town!
Thank you so much! We always love your visits and can't wait to see you again! Please show this review on your net visit to receive a Sweet Relief discount! Cheers!