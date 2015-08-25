Follow
Pickup available
Sweet Relief - Scappoose, Or.
Pickup available
503-987-1193
Senior discount
10% off all products
60+, some product restrictions may apply
Veteran discount
10% off all products
Sunday Funday
10% off E-Pens, Concentrates & Extracts every Sunday!
Leafly Review Discount!!!
Leave a review on our leafy and let us know we'll take 10% OFF your purchase.
Discount excludes extracts and vape cartridges.
Medible Monday
10% off edibles, all day
some product restrictions may apply
Topical and Tincture Tuesday
10% off Tinctures and Topicals !
Weed Wednesday
Valid 9/8/2019
10% off all Flower and Pre-rolls! We also have the $2 strains when available.
CBD Thursday
10% off all CBD and CBD/THC 1:1 products!
Sweet Relief Friday
Receive 10% off your purchase for wearing Sweet Relief gear!
Stack-able with senior or veteran up to 30% off most products
Smokin' and Sippin' Saturday
10% OFF all glass and smoking accessories. Also get 10% OFF all medicated drinks!!!!