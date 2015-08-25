PupRelief on November 24, 2019

I went to Sweet Relief for CBD oil for my aging pup ... who is suffering from skin tags and excessive itching. I initially called to ensure product for pets. The service was excellent and I picked up the 1000 mg Hemp CBD tincture ... and got a discount! On my return visit, I learned more information about the variations in strength (1000 vs 2000 mg) as well as the various uses ... who knew??? I will continue visiting this location for CBD stock. Convenient, well priced, knowledgeable staff! Thank you!