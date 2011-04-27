averesan on December 23, 2018

I’m a patient in Michigan and not only does this place’s weed burn black since it’s unflushed and filled with chemicals it also doesn’t understand how a MI ID works. They confiscated my friends valid ID & called the cops. Lied about taking the ID to the sheriff. Then said it randomly popped up behind the counter snapped in half. He then proceeded to tape the ID back together and gave it back to my friend. All the while the store rep refused to identify himself even with a first name and initially kicking & locking us out until the sheriff showed up.