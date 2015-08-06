HippieJamFest2005 on September 7, 2017

The store looks nice but the flower has been very limited and trimmed very poorly. I pulled a whole .8g of leaves off the last 1/8th I bought here, which sucks. They used to have quite a few strains but only had one or two crappy flower with crappy trimjobs on each shelf when I went in last...very disappointing. That really tall budtender was cool though.