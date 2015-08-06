chemfish1981
Awesome budtender! I wish I would’ve remembered his name. This location is nice and laid back with great inventory and excellent staff with very good attitudes!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
Awesome budtender! I wish I would’ve remembered his name. This location is nice and laid back with great inventory and excellent staff with very good attitudes!
Great pricing with an awesome selection. Will become a frequent here.
Location and inventory were both good
Decent smoke at reasonable prices.
New to the Aurora area, used to go to their Folsom location in Boulder. Love that there’s a Terrapin always around the corner from me.
Jacob was so helpful and knowledgeable! The entire atmosphere was inviting.
I think I hit the jackpot with this dispensary. I heard they had $35 quarters so I went and yes it is true I'm blown away and the weed is 🔥
That's what we like to hear, thanks for the awesome review! Yes, we have $35 Quarters (pre-tax) and you can mix-and-match up to 4 different strains. Don't forget to check out our Daily Deals and tell all of your friends!!
I've shopped here for a while. However with their ever increasing random prices hikes and now the doing away of the discount on customer appreciation shirts! This dispense is on the downhill.
Thanks for your feedback. That does sound random! We haven't had any price hikes and don't have customer appreciation shirts (thought that's a cool idea). We do however have $35 Quarters (pre-tax) everyday where you can mix-and-match up to 4 strains and awesome new Terrapin T-shirts. Come in and take a look!
The store looks nice but the flower has been very limited and trimmed very poorly. I pulled a whole .8g of leaves off the last 1/8th I bought here, which sucks. They used to have quite a few strains but only had one or two crappy flower with crappy trimjobs on each shelf when I went in last...very disappointing. That really tall budtender was cool though.
Thanks for the review and your honesty. We're sorry to hear that the flower wasn't what you were expecting and it doesn't sound like the quality we are known for. If you come across something like this again please ask to speak with a Manager so that we can take care of you. We hope to see you soon.
Great people, good bud. Pretty cheap.
Thanks for the awesome review! Don't forget we have $35 Quarters (pre-tax) where you can mix and match up to 4 strains as well as Daily and Early Bird Deals. We hope to see you soon.