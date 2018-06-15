Tinker4
Great
4.9
10 reviews
Great
I was here twice so far. The first was a Pharmacist consultation and it was incredibly informative and straightforward. I instantly felt comfortable when greeted by the security man, a very friendly guy. Then everyone there was very nice and helpful. The pharmacist suggested a few strains to help with my particular issues, and they were right on the money. Second time there was just as friendly and helpful.
We are so happy to hear that your experiences have been nothing but positive!
I’ve traveled to a few dispensaries in the area just kind of checking things out and I love this place. It’s beautiful and relaxing inside. The employees are always smiling and so kind and welcoming. Everyone is extremely knowledgeable and I never feel rushed in here, even though it’s always super busy. Great team, great place.
Thank you! I will be sure to pass this on to them. Hope to see you again soon!
Only most awesome vibes felt here. From security at the door, always kind. The staff is just AMAZING. All Good Souls, friendly, knowledgeable, always smiling. Special shout out to LARRY COBY JOHN/JON(not sure which way spelled) These 3 guys have helped me since I started going to the Sellersville shop. The newer people working there, y'all are awesome. Mike wish you where back at Sellersville. There's no place like home ✌😊✌😊✌😊✌😊✌😊✌😊✌😊✌😊✌😊✌
This has seriously made our day! We will be sure to pass this onto the staff!
The employees give you their undivided attention, it was really nice. They answered all my one thousand questions and took their time to help me understand what product would be best for treating my pain!
We are happy to help! Thank you!
friendly staff
Thank you, Amber!
First time in a dispensary and the staff were top notch.
Thank you so much for your kind words! We here to help, so if you should have any follow up questions, feel free to reach out!
This Visit and every visit Keeps me as happy and as comfortable like a HAPPY BIRTHDAY EVERYDAY!!! Ice Cream Cake soooo good all good Love The People all people PEACE beats POWER every time!!! S.B. 769 :)
We are so happy to hear this! Thank you so much, and we hope you feel better soon!
my favorite dispensary so far really dont go anywhere else
Thank you so much for your loyalty! We hope to see you again soon!
Nice to see you guys helping out so many people
Thank you! We try our best!