Lou-b-doobie on October 19, 2019

I was here twice so far. The first was a Pharmacist consultation and it was incredibly informative and straightforward. I instantly felt comfortable when greeted by the security man, a very friendly guy. Then everyone there was very nice and helpful. The pharmacist suggested a few strains to help with my particular issues, and they were right on the money. Second time there was just as friendly and helpful.