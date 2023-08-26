DISPENSARY
The Apothecarium - Salisbury
Salisbury, MD
2.9(10 reviews)
10 Reviews of The Apothecarium - Salisbury
2.9(10)
3.4
Quality
2.6
Service
2.7
Atmosphere
v........z
August 26, 2023
This dispensary USED to be my “go to” for my medical needs. However, since recreational came along, the quality of customer service here has declined! Twice I ordered online and twice they didn’t have what I ordered (first time, they said they sent an email, but NO email was ever received; second time, received email telling me my order was ready only to arrive and 1/3 of my order was not there because they “ran out”). Today, I tried ordering online THREE times, my order was declined three times with the instruction to “call the store”, and guess what? When you call the store, NO ONE ANSWERS!! As I said to management in-store—“do better”!
l........r
March 5, 2024
Hands down the worst dispensary. I wonder how this place is still in operation. They literally do not have any flower options what so ever. You are better off driving to Annapolis or Ocean City because the wait time will probably be equivalent anyways. Is it really that hard to buy flower for your MEDICAL patients??? I DO NOT recommend Apothecarium to anyone. Drive to Gold Leaf, High Tide, or Positive Energy.
r........9
December 10, 2023
Gold leaf all day off drive he and a half to gold leaf than 2 hrs in line here listening to the staff complain about working and med patients whining about rec🤦🏾♂️
t........5
March 23, 2024
This place was a good dispensary until it changed owners and name...They never have any flower maybe 10 selections if lucky and any of the good bud is just rediculously priced...20% off is a joke they just raise the original price to make it seem you are getting a deal...Also have to stand outside in the rain wind cold if they are busy and the pick up line is always a hot mess and takes forever unless they are slow....Not to mention when you make a reservation for pick up and its for 730-745 and you are in line for that time to only be told they dont have time to get to you with an open spot(I geuss it is hard to give out an order that is already ready and extra 2 minutes maybe )...Just sad this place went so far down hill the new owners are trash even the points system got worse just everything about this place is worse since switching owners. Not including it seems there is 10 bosses there everyone wants to be the man or woman I geuss...Just wont be returning bad management I mean how can you mess up a dispensary so bad!!!!!!
A........p
August 2, 2024
This was my first Maryland shop and I live close by so this pains me. The waits are beyond acceptable at this point. At least 1.5hrs, outside, no cover and that’s anytime of day or evening. I’ve stuck with them as long as I could. There are 3 id checks, doesn’t matter if you order online or not. Your wait is the same. Things are getting worse and worse with no signs of change or willingness to change. Other options are 30-45 mins away BUT, you can get there, get your goods and get home faster than you will here. Not happy about this review. But things have gotten that bad.
p........0
December 23, 2023
4 days ago NEW I am very disappointed in the Apothecarium and I'm seriously thinking about giving up my medical card because their dispensary has terrible customer service and they are the only dispensary in Salisbury. I purchased FIVE 1937 disposable pens and THREE didn't work. When I called I was told there was nothing they could do about it. They sell FAULTY product and do nothing. Oh PS - they changed their awesome reward system that rewarded at 5xs the rate of their current system and when they switched, the points I earned that were worth $100 became worth $25. You really don't care about your customers do you?
J........8
November 5, 2023
ayo killer place get ya meds and get out quick
T........s
December 17, 2023
The Apothecarium at Salisbury, MD sells some awesome flower. They often have holiday specials, weekly sales, and veterans discounts… for the medical and recreational crowds.
k........r
July 3, 2023
it smells 😋 soooooo!! good in the dispensary and everyone was very friendly also there 😀 delivery is awesome 👌
n........3
September 7, 2023
Disorganized