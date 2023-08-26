This place was a good dispensary until it changed owners and name...They never have any flower maybe 10 selections if lucky and any of the good bud is just rediculously priced...20% off is a joke they just raise the original price to make it seem you are getting a deal...Also have to stand outside in the rain wind cold if they are busy and the pick up line is always a hot mess and takes forever unless they are slow....Not to mention when you make a reservation for pick up and its for 730-745 and you are in line for that time to only be told they dont have time to get to you with an open spot(I geuss it is hard to give out an order that is already ready and extra 2 minutes maybe )...Just sad this place went so far down hill the new owners are trash even the points system got worse just everything about this place is worse since switching owners. Not including it seems there is 10 bosses there everyone wants to be the man or woman I geuss...Just wont be returning bad management I mean how can you mess up a dispensary so bad!!!!!!