The Apothecarium - Salisbury

Based in the central hub of Salisbury and only 20 minutes from the Southern Delaware state line, The Apothecarium, formerly known as Peninsula Alternative Health, serves Medical Patients and Adult Use customers 21 years of age and older. We provide patient-dedicated service lines during operating hours. Our Wellness Associates are ready to help you find the best products to satisfy your needs with safe and trusted brands Kind Tree, Legend, Cookies, Wana, & more. With a free The Bud Club account, you accrue loyalty points on every purchase and get alerts about the latest deals and new product drops. The Apothecarium is service and companion-dog friendly.

1003 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD
Call 667-977-0042
License D-22-00002
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

