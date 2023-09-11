The Apothecarium - Salisbury

Based in the central hub of Salisbury and only 20 minutes from the Southern Delaware state line, The Apothecarium, formerly known as Peninsula Alternative Health, serves Medical Patients and Adult Use customers 21 years of age and older. We provide patient-dedicated service lines during operating hours. Our Wellness Associates are ready to help you find the best products to satisfy your needs with safe and trusted brands Kind Tree, Legend, Cookies, Wana, & more. With a free The Bud Club account, you accrue loyalty points on every purchase and get alerts about the latest deals and new product drops. The Apothecarium is service and companion-dog friendly.