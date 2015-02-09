Guywithweed on August 10, 2018

Had been a customer of theirs since they opened, and spend quite a bit there. It's the only place I have gone to for a long time, but today they lost me as a customer. I had a cartridge that i bought 2 hours earlier that i needed to return as it did not work on either of the 2 batteries that they sold me. I had all the packaging and the receipt but they would not return or exchange it. They pulled a new battery from under the counter that is different than the ones I own and it worked. My batteries, one is only 1 month old, that I bought from them work on every other cartridge I own, and all the other brands they sell. They simply told me that if the batteries I have don't work I have to get a new one, which is more expensive than the ones I bought. It's a simple screw on cartridge nothing special. I understand being skeptical of returns in this industry, but to turn away a customer who has spent at least 8 thousand in the store since you opened (who has never attempted to return or exchange a product) over a $40 cartridge is asinine.