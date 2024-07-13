The Black Market Cannabis Company
The Black Market Cannabis Company
dispensary
Recreational

The Black Market Cannabis Company

Muskegon, MI
538.7 miles away
142 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

The Black Market Cannabis Company

The Black Market Cannabis Company is a minority & veteran owned cannabis retailer focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis at reasonable prices. We are social equity members and work hard to push for social justice and equal opportunity for all by maintaining a positive presence in our community

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon, MI
Send a message
Call 2312468030
Visit website
License AU-R-001030
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalBlack ownedDisability ownedVeteran owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8:30am - 6pm
monday
8:30am - 9pm
tuesday
8:30am - 9pm
wednesday
8:30am - 9pm
thursday
8:30am - 9pm
friday
8:30am - 9pm
saturday
8:30am - 9pm

Photos of The Black Market Cannabis Company

Show all photos

Promotions at The Black Market Cannabis Company

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from The Black Market Cannabis Company

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of The Black Market Cannabis Company