The Black Market Cannabis Company
Muskegon, MI
The Black Market Cannabis Company
The Black Market Cannabis Company is a minority & veteran owned cannabis retailer focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis at reasonable prices. We are social equity members and work hard to push for social justice and equal opportunity for all by maintaining a positive presence in our community
1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon, MI
License AU-R-001030
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalBlack ownedDisability ownedVeteran owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8:30am - 6pm
monday
8:30am - 9pm
tuesday
8:30am - 9pm
wednesday
8:30am - 9pm
thursday
8:30am - 9pm
friday
8:30am - 9pm
saturday
8:30am - 9pm
