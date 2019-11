iron4lungs20 on November 22, 2016

This is the best med dispense in pueblo or springs. The staff is super friendly and the product is the absolute best. The owner/worker had forgotten to tell me about the $1 preroll promotion before I checked out, so he gave me a free preroll. The Bear Dance is the best weed I've ever smoked. They also have the best clones I've seen as well. I do not have enough nice things to say about this place. Simply the best