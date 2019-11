Agentdabers264 on September 14, 2019

I absolutely love love love this place me and my boyfriend are from up North and have been looking for good deals. the budtenders Jess and Kennedy made us feel like we where right at home the showed us the best deals and we walked out with the deal of a life time. I can't wait to come back and see them again 😍😍 so if your in the neighborhood stop by and get your best deal