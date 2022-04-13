Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

1st Time Patients Receive 15% OFF Entire Purchase! Valid 5/28/2022 - 11/4/2023 First time Patients at The Drop Dispensary will receive 15% off their entire purchase (:

MonDAAAZE - 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE Valid 5/28/2022 - 7/1/2023 Receive 10% OFF ENTIRE purchase

TUESDAY TOP SHELF $30 EIGHTH DAY Valid 5/28/2022 - 6/3/2023 Save some $$$ on Tuesday and get Top Shelf eighths for only $30!

4.5Gram Day - For every 3.5g bought get 1g for 1¢ Valid 5/28/2022 - 3/4/2023 With so many amazing strains to pick from, sometimes it's hard to make a choice! Come into The Drop on Wednesday's and Saturday's for our 4.5 gram eighths.. for every eighth you purchase, receive any gram of your choice for only a penny!! That way you can try out a new strain before committing to the full price!

Tasty Thursday! 15% Off All Edibles Valid 5/28/2022 - 12/3/2022 You deserve a treat for making it through the week! Stop in Thursday's and get the discount love on all edibles!

FriDAAAZE - 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE Valid 5/28/2022 - 12/31/2022 Get some special lovin' on Friday's and receive 10% off your entire purchase

Top Shelf Eighths SaturDaze - $30 Valid 5/28/2022 - 5/6/2023 Receive a big discount on Top Shelf flower on Saturdays .. only $30!

