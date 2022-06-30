My all time favorite dispensary!! I find myself wandering their way even if I’m fully stocked at home. The budtenders are always such a good time and know how to turn my bad days into great ones! They have a top shelf and bottom shelf.. $10 a gram for their top, great price for amazing quality! Flat Brainer, Purple Punch, and Chile Verde have been my go to’s lately. I haven’t seen purple punch like that in awhiiiile, I’m so glad they have it for those nights I have trouble falling asleep, knocks me out in 10 minutes! $5 for their bottom, I haven’t personally tried those but they look pretty good. I’m also a big fan of their Live Hash Rosin.. $60 for a gram but if you’re a dab head like me, when you see and smell this rosin you’ll KNOW it’s the real stuff, I usually find rosin in the city but now I don’t even have to drive that far because The Drop has it all!

