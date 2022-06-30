Hours listed said they were open. Was my first time and I went on my lunch. Got all the way over there at 12 noon and they were closed. Said they had a late start today. Planned on buying a couple ounces and some edibles for holiday weekend camping but they done missed out! Hundreds of dollars going to someone else's dispensary!
My all time favorite dispensary!! I find myself wandering their way even if I’m fully stocked at home. The budtenders are always such a good time and know how to turn my bad days into great ones!
They have a top shelf and bottom shelf.. $10 a gram for their top, great price for amazing quality!
Flat Brainer, Purple Punch, and Chile Verde have been my go to’s lately. I haven’t seen purple punch like that in awhiiiile, I’m so glad they have it for those nights I have trouble falling asleep, knocks me out in 10 minutes!
$5 for their bottom, I haven’t personally tried those but they look pretty good.
I’m also a big fan of their Live Hash Rosin.. $60 for a gram but if you’re a dab head like me, when you see and smell this rosin you’ll KNOW it’s the real stuff, I usually find rosin in the city but now I don’t even have to drive that far because The Drop has it all!
No bulk deals and way to expensive. Price and selection is the biggest factor in the dispensary game. Stores within 30 miles of Ada are doing 28 concentrates or carts mix and match for 100$ as well as 500 mg edibles for 5$ and ounces of flower from 20$ to 50$ an OZ of quality flower. Look at the deals section on Weedmaps or Leafly and you’ll see yourself.
I had a wonderful time in this store even though it was a short visit. both the wonderful ladies who helped me out were very kind and did an amazing job when I asked them to pick a strain for me. 50/10 definitely will be frequently visiting from now on.
Came in today and Edwin was super helpful, first time in town I’ve had a bud-tender be able to tell me what the difference in terpenes and cannabinoids and their uses. He ended up showing me a really good Sunday cart that has high CBD and an excellent terpene profile to deal with sleep and pain. Really seemed like he actually cared about a customer rather than just trying to push a product; hands down the best bud tender I’ve experienced in this state; cool place that felt like home!
Whoever is in charge of flower here should be replaced! 1/2 of the week is good and the other 1/2 you’ll get a choice from trash! They have a few excellent men bud tenders who know above and beyond when it comes to medicine! They carry a lot of different things so the selection is great, but sometime low. A lot of the women including the manager will try to sell off strictly thc and not the medicinal side of things, so it varies on when a good time to go is. Overall my favorite store in town still.
This is the place to go in town, first visit was Tuesday evening and was blown away by the prices. First off the Chernobyl that was $7 out the door was incredible. There wasn’t any flower over $11 and they had some really great quality, the indica shelf had so many choices I spent forever here. White mouse special 4 for 100 was also awesome. Dijon and Edwin kept the vibes nice with some good music and some laughs. Will be back for sure! Don’t go anywhere else in town.
Everything about this shop has a cool vibe. The flower is always great and at a very good price. Sometimes they are low in product though, but I expect that with how busy they are. The bud tender Jessica can be too lit at times and slow, so I’d try to avoid her. They have the best selection in each case in town.
I came in just for some flower, but the exceptional service and explanation of products led me to buy more! Edwin was such a great help! The ixi gummies are out of this world and I love how he explained the difference in each side of the spectrum for me. The kick flip and Roasted Garlic were a wonderful choice for my pain management and anxiety! Will be my go to shop from now on! Thank you guys for being so caring!
Best place to shop in town! The flower and prices speak for itself! The place has some of the most beautiful artwork I’ve ever seen. The top shelf is only $11!!!!!! They have a solid selection in every case, plenty to choose from. The Jungle MAC and Sundae Strudel are out of this world. Will be my shop from now on!
Overall great quality flower, my budtender Jessica wasn’t knowledgeable about any of their products. Luckily one of the managers stepped in and went above and beyond to help me. Best flower in town. But one if their bud tenders needs more training or to be left off the floor. If it wasn’t for the brown guy the service would have been a 1 Star.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.