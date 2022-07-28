We believe there are cannabis products for everyone and buying them should feel as good as consuming them! Our community deserves the highest-quality product, every single time. A trusted source and service with a smile! We're here for the good timers, the social smokers, the happy homebodies. We stand for busy moms, the do-it-all dads, and the doting grandparents. To heal the mind, restore the body, and soothe the soul! We believe in the power of cannabis and it's our mission to make it accessible. First time patients receive 15% off their entire purchase! Receive 10% off on your birthday! With every purchase you earn store credit that you can rack up to $150! We offer ongoing deals and discounts for our patients: 10% OFF for all Veterans and Seniors 5% OFF for ECU Students (Please have your student I.D. ready when coming in, only for the first time) MONDAY - Receive 10% OFF your ENTIRE Purchase TUESDAY - $30 Top Shelf eighths WEDNESDAY - 4.5 GRAM EIGHTHS for every eighth bought get 1gram of your choice for 1 penny! THURSDAY - 15% OFF all edibles FRIDAY - 10% OFF your ENTIRE Purchase SATURDAY - $30 Top Shelf eighths SUNDAY - 4.5 GRAM EIGHTHS for every eighth bought get 1gram of your choice for 1 penny!