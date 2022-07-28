The Drop Dispensary
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
The Drop Dispensary
We believe there are cannabis products for everyone and buying them should feel as good as consuming them! Our community deserves the highest-quality product, every single time. A trusted source and service with a smile! We're here for the good timers, the social smokers, the happy homebodies. We stand for busy moms, the do-it-all dads, and the doting grandparents. To heal the mind, restore the body, and soothe the soul! We believe in the power of cannabis and it's our mission to make it accessible. First time patients receive 15% off their entire purchase! Receive 10% off on your birthday! With every purchase you earn store credit that you can rack up to $150! We offer ongoing deals and discounts for our patients: 10% OFF for all Veterans and Seniors 5% OFF for ECU Students (Please have your student I.D. ready when coming in, only for the first time) MONDAY - Receive 10% OFF your ENTIRE Purchase TUESDAY - $30 Top Shelf eighths WEDNESDAY - 4.5 GRAM EIGHTHS for every eighth bought get 1gram of your choice for 1 penny! THURSDAY - 15% OFF all edibles FRIDAY - 10% OFF your ENTIRE Purchase SATURDAY - $30 Top Shelf eighths SUNDAY - 4.5 GRAM EIGHTHS for every eighth bought get 1gram of your choice for 1 penny!
Leafly member since 2019
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of The Drop Dispensary
Deals at The Drop Dispensary
First time Patients at The Drop Dispensary will receive 15% off their entire purchase (:
Receive 10% OFF ENTIRE purchase
Save some $$$ on Tuesday and get Top Shelf eighths for only $30!
Updates
Gelato from Blue Face Farms is in the building, the sweetest bud you'll ever see and taste :p New cartridges ($11.72) and sugars ($17.59) from Sub Zero!
Catch your favorite Blue Face Farms Flower on the shelf for only $5!! New FLAV Gummies (100mg - 300mg) and new Sub Zero flavored cartridges and concentrates later today!
Enjoy 10% off your entire purchase today and an additional 10% if you come in before 12pm Strain of the Day is MAC Diesel 50/50 hybrid normally runs for $10 today it's $8