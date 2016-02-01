JayStrong
been waiting at the window for 5/7ish min they just keep helping people inside not one of my favorite dispensarys in Auburn that's forsure
4.4
10 reviews
Standing at the counter waiting for my product,FOUR tenders all talking about pizza.W. T. F. is going on!!!!!!!! That's the LAST TIME I'LL BE BACK....Hope that pizza was worth the loss of money I will spend here!!!!!! On top of it bud was not that good & at $ 42.50 with 15 percent off, need a class on PR.because yours suck 👿👿👿 TO MANY SHOPS AROUND FOR THIS BULLSHIT..I would say have a great day,but iam bizzy talking about PIZZA!!! Now let's see if you have a pair,and post it!!
Great location, great people
Paul is easily the most helpful and knowledgeable bud tender I’ve ever encountered. I gave him my price range and he turned around and got me the freshest most fire weed. shoutout to him man ill be back for sure
Thank you for leaving such a great review about Paul. I will make sure this is shared with him and the other staff. We appreciate you coming in.
Always killer vibes. Makes the weed smoke better. :P
Thank you for the killer review we appreciate you taking the time to come in and shop.
Great selection and very nice atmosphere.
Thank you for leaving the great review.
Great people great product
Thank you for coming in and spending time with the staff.
its very comfortable
Thank you for the compliments and taking the time to stop in the shop.
Good quality of weed and selection and price for the customers. Kinda of a young hipster feel here. They don't hire any older people either. Just saying! I am one who is more than qualified and they never bothered to even consider me. So I don't always shop here. But I'm honest and have to say best weed for your price in Auburn. Better than the stash box.
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. were glad the quality is great and for the price. We are always working on our business and to better it.
This was the first shop I went to in Auburn and I went here quite a few times out of convenience. Service was unprofessional with some people there and good with others, there is always new faces working there. There shop is expensive compared to the other shops in Auburn with a lot of the same products.
I do apologize for the feel of inconsistent service we are always looking to better ourselves as a team. This feedback allows us to better ourselves. thank you for stopping in.