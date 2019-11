On August 12, 2019, I purchased eight of flowers that the harvest date on the label was October 2018! I've shopped at all the weed shops in Kirkland, WA and I've never seen them selling 11 months old flowers.

Dispensary said:

Sorry for the delayed response here, I wanted to go through and verify which product with was since we usually don't have product with harvest dates that far back. Thank you so much for bringing that to our attention, and I did figure out what producer it was. If you do choose to come back in again, I will personally take care of you. Please feel free to reach out to me at Dylan@theevergreenmarket.com