Follow
The Evergreen Market - Kirkland - Now Open!
425-658-9440
1 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$33
Deals
Mary Jane Loyalty is now Evergreen Elite Points
Valid 11/4/2019
If you were a member of Mary Jane's loyalty program at the time of their closing on Thurs, Oct. 31st your visits have now been converted to Evergreen Elite points and are available at our Bellevue & Kirkland locations! 1 visit was turned into 100 Evergreen Elite points and they do not expire. Stop in, see our stores, and don't let those points go to waste.
Subject to compliance restrictions. Cannot be combined with other offers. Only available at Bellevue & Kirkland locations.
Mary Jane Loyalty is now Evergreen Elite Points
Valid 11/4/2019
If you were a member of Mary Jane's loyalty program at the time of their closing on Thurs, Oct. 31st your visits have now been converted to Evergreen Elite points and are available at our Bellevue & Kirkland locations! 1 visit was turned into 100 Evergreen Elite points and they do not expire. Stop in, see our stores, and don't let those points go to waste.
Subject to compliance restrictions. Cannot be combined with other offers. Only available at Bellevue & Kirkland locations.
All Products
Blackberry Kush
from Harmony Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only