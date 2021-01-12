If your a veteran that’s has PTSD or Anxiety you are better off spending your money at Lume right down the street. I had great service at the Firestation for almost a year. They seemed to have the curbside pick up down to a science. However my last trip was very disappointing they advised me they would not serve me unless I put on a mask in my own car. This is a curbside pick up and I am in my own car. I told them I would not wear a mask in my own car. The manager came out and asked me what medical condition I suffered from. I know a Hippa violation. Embarrassing I provided my personal medical history to him. He told me that he was trying to work with me and perhaps if I could provide him with a doctors note that they could then provide me service. I told him I would spend my money elsewhere. So if you are a veteran that may have PTSD or anxiety please spare your self the embarrassment and spend your money else where.