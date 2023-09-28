1304 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Flower Bowl - Cherry Hill
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 2
315 N Inkster Road, Inkster, MI
License AU-R-001004
storefrontrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
2 Reviews of The Flower Bowl - Cherry Hill
see all reviews
m........4
August 1, 2023
They take care of their customers
L........1
July 8, 2023
First time going to this Flower Bowl, I always go to the location on Michigan Ave. There is a couple of things right away I like about this location. First thing is, it’s way more spacious than the other one. Second, it’s not located on a dirt road and has a paved parking lot. And, just like the other location, they have a great selection and awesome prices. I’m happy this location opened.