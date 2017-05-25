Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Maddie is super sweet and helped me find the right product. RSO capsules help !!
TJMS58
on November 20, 2019
Great place! Will be back when I'm in the D! Thx!
Mzportiat
on November 20, 2019
Maha was amazing. Great recommendations. Very friendly.
Vickimarie
on November 20, 2019
Maddie was a very good bud tender.
She was very helpful and nice.
JustynG
on November 19, 2019
Workers were very nice!
Toreano24
on November 19, 2019
Best buds, great prices, and deals, also James,and Nadia are professional ,helped me get the best deal for the money i had, and always makes sure the containers and items I purchased are labeled, and weighed up great! This dispensary is the best around and definitely recommend it to everyone!
Carliejade_
on November 19, 2019
i have amazing service each visit and i was helped by Maha today and she made sure all my questions were answered and that i found exactly what i was looking for, i will definitely be back !!❤️
Angem
on November 18, 2019
I loved my service. Maha was so helpful and outgoing personality
vonnac
on November 18, 2019
Cory was cool as shit... rainbow sherbet is chronic
lsonorasl
on November 18, 2019
This is my favorite location in michigan, it’s always so calm, with no anxiety, you get in and out fast, the bud is extremely well taken care of, and all the budtenders are extremely sweet! not to mention the amazing people who work at the front desk and the security guards, they have tons of security and make you feel very welcomed and comfortable.