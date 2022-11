Ok, so I've been a customer here for years. I just recently started ordering on Leafly because of all the deals you could get in the beginning great could usually get what I ordered. NOW... Always come back out when I'm in the pick up line with my money, ID and Med card stating they don't have the products, and also stating they don't honor what's on the Leafly site.... Then why ever bother being apart of the website or app? Or update it when you update your actual site. It's very frustrating when I have spent more than I wanted to because you don't honor your pricing, and hours wasted several times going because of these issues.. I've been waiting in the pick up line for 20+ minutes only for them to go back in me wait even longer to come out to tell me to park and go in....SEVERAL TIMES. I Love this dispo but at the same time I'm a loyal customer for years and havent been shown any reciprocity on your guys end, actually the opposite! -Customer since March 2020

