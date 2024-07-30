This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
The gas station is so friendly and welcoming. The staff is very knowledgeable on their products and give great recommendations. It’s the first dispensary that hasn’t felt like walking into an Apple Store. Highly recommend.