The Gas Station Dispensary

Rutland, VT
392.1 miles away
3 Reviews of The Gas Station Dispensary

4.7
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 30, 2024
Great product with affordable numbers !
October 28, 2024
Exceptional staff, service, and products! After running a medical dispensary in Florida before relocating to Vermont, I can confidently say this is my favorite dispensary on the East Coast.
September 25, 2024
The gas station is so friendly and welcoming. The staff is very knowledgeable on their products and give great recommendations. It’s the first dispensary that hasn’t felt like walking into an Apple Store. Highly recommend.