TulsaGoat on November 8, 2019

Very suspicious of some of the more recent reviews. There was a change of management that did not go well. We did however go to out the door pricing and lowered prices. The store was really good and has gone to great. Everything is absolutely weighed in front of the customer AND ALWAYS HAS BEEN. I'd give it a try for sure before listening to a couple of suspicious reviews shortly after people were terminated.