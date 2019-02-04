sleepingbeauty617 on July 23, 2019

Very nice, excellent service 7/22/19 I’m so sorry I don’t remember your name young, handsome, very attentive, helpful fella with Dark Hair, we talked about a product I’m looking for, you not yet have, tried to describe but couldn’t remember the manufacturer at that second( got home & looked ) it’s called Chill medicated extreme pain relief body rub 750 mg of thc, 250 mg of cbd 4 ounces, glass jar 👍🏼 made in Michigan, glass jar. Your the absolute best, all of you, Remember Me, short hair, a lot of medical pain issues. Need to find some high end thc bath bricks, please & thank you. I will be back . Thanks for showing you care ♥️, great security. ♥️you all.