Darrelland77
Great Vibe and Great smoke
Thanks for stopping in! Glad we could give you such a great experience
great place, good product and friendly staff. not a fan of the NBA ticket raffle. we are all supposed to stand together against tyranny and the NBA bowing down to the Chinese government is hypocritical. I'm not going to demand a boycott or DOX anyone. but I will voice my disapproval
Thanks for the review! We will keep your opinion in mind for future raffle prizes.
I generally shop at The Reef and Five & Dime, it was my first visit here and I can’t put into words how pleasantly surprised I was. My budtender was Alex, and she’s amazing. Felt comfortable talking with her immediately, she was knowledgeable, friendly and patient when answering my questions. Their selection is great, I highly recommend both Green Mile and Alex, thanks!
Thank you for the detailed review! We are so happy we exceeded your expectations!
Quick sign in. Reception is friendly. Eban was our budtender and his help was on point. Glad we stumbled upon The Green Mile.
We are glad you gave us a chance! Hope to have you shop with us soon!
i come clear from Ohio.. . the green mile is a must. Ebon, thank you Sir for the wonderful service and setting me up with the right product at na great price. see you next time!
Happy to help! Looking forward to your next visit!
Very neat and professional.
Thank you for taking the time to review our store!
Great environment! Friendly staff. Prices are not as competitive as other dispensaries nearby.
Appreciate the review! Thanks for stopping in!
Clean and friendly easy
Thanks for the feedback!
Very nice, excellent service 7/22/19 I’m so sorry I don’t remember your name young, handsome, very attentive, helpful fella with Dark Hair, we talked about a product I’m looking for, you not yet have, tried to describe but couldn’t remember the manufacturer at that second( got home & looked ) it’s called Chill medicated extreme pain relief body rub 750 mg of thc, 250 mg of cbd 4 ounces, glass jar 👍🏼 made in Michigan, glass jar. Your the absolute best, all of you, Remember Me, short hair, a lot of medical pain issues. Need to find some high end thc bath bricks, please & thank you. I will be back . Thanks for showing you care ♥️, great security. ♥️you all.
You're so kind! Thank you for such a detailed review of our store and our staff. We look forward to you next visit with us!
The Green Mile is amazing! The people and the quality are top notch! I was extremely impressed by their knowledge staff, the amount of products available, and their professional courtesy. I left my medical card there, they called to let me know, and they are mailing it back to me! I am a customer for life!
We are SO HAPPY that we could accommodate your whole experience! You should be getting your card in the mail any day now! We look forward to your next visit!