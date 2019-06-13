Kay.law1
Great bud (tried Purple Punch), Simply gummies were great. Their shirts are adorable. The guys working here are really sweet and I'll definitely be back
4.9
10 reviews
Top grade products , this is where you go get the good stuff .
Best in town by far. All top quality flower the skunk berry is awesome.
Skunkberry definitely one of my favorites and a crowd favorite here at the health center. We just got approved for our grow and are searching diligently to find that very strain to add to our line up... Thank you for the review and.....stay tuned!
My first visit. Will not be my last. There were 2 very cool, regular patients. advising me what strains to try and how much they loved their favs. One had the same cancer my brother passed away from. So we hugged it out. Every strain looked at under the lighted magnifier, was so Frosty. Very Pro Look, to this medicine. The Taste, Aroma & Potency did not let me down.
Hey this is Brian, I was here that day. Very emotional, but always great to see you! Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience. We hope all is well and we will see you soon!
easy to miss! But when you find it.....well worth the visit!
Cookies and cream strain that I tried from the health center is the best by far!! Takes me back 1 year ago when I first tried it.
Love this place. they dont have the biggest selection of flower but everything they have A1. love the tigers milk and cookies and cream
BEST flower in town!!! Nice selection of edibles..the prices can't be beat! love the out the door pricing and daily specials
That is great to hear! We are doing our best to provide only the highest quality medicine for our guests. Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review!
Chill store with high quality herb
Quality over quantity ALL DAY! That's our mission statement and we live by it! Very happy to hear you enjoyed the experience at our shop and we hope to see you again soon.
THC Tulsa was def a great spot to visit for some quality 10:1 medical grade cannabis flavors! Bud: All quality buds at this dispensary. The trichomes pop out at you and the smells are dank-tastic! I personally love a good sativa during the day and so far I have tried the Red Headed Stranger, East Coast Sour Diesel, and Durban Poison (one of my favs). They taste, smell, smoke, and have phenomenal highs! Big beautiful buds that taste and burn great via bong, joint, or mini. Other Goodies: The Nature Bar rice crispy treat edible is delicious and the high is subtle. I took half a bar in one sitting. They have infused drinks, Vape pens, T-shirts, Art, Pieces, and Topicals on display as well. Variety: Though the quantity is limited the quality is pristine. They usually have a couple sativas, indicas, and hybrids on display at a time. Brian the owner is very knowledgeable about all products, friendly, and the customer service is great! He listens to your needs as a patient and helps you find a product most suitable for your medicinal needs. Labeling: Here they have all the information on the plant for you u to read but labeling in Oklahoma should improve with time. Location: the parking is not great but once inside you’ll forget all about it. You can park on the street or in the tattoo shop next door. Def worth the visit and a shop I look forward to visiting consistently ♥️✌ Follow IG: Lambitious Meek
This review is everything we love to hear form our guests. It truly lets us know we are doing it right. Next time you are in the area stop in and check us out! We would be more than happy to fulfill all your cannabis needs.