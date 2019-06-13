Lambitious_Meek on June 15, 2019

THC Tulsa was def a great spot to visit for some quality 10:1 medical grade cannabis flavors! Bud: All quality buds at this dispensary. The trichomes pop out at you and the smells are dank-tastic! I personally love a good sativa during the day and so far I have tried the Red Headed Stranger, East Coast Sour Diesel, and Durban Poison (one of my favs). They taste, smell, smoke, and have phenomenal highs! Big beautiful buds that taste and burn great via bong, joint, or mini. Other Goodies: The Nature Bar rice crispy treat edible is delicious and the high is subtle. I took half a bar in one sitting. They have infused drinks, Vape pens, T-shirts, Art, Pieces, and Topicals on display as well. Variety: Though the quantity is limited the quality is pristine. They usually have a couple sativas, indicas, and hybrids on display at a time. Brian the owner is very knowledgeable about all products, friendly, and the customer service is great! He listens to your needs as a patient and helps you find a product most suitable for your medicinal needs. Labeling: Here they have all the information on the plant for you u to read but labeling in Oklahoma should improve with time. Location: the parking is not great but once inside you’ll forget all about it. You can park on the street or in the tattoo shop next door. Def worth the visit and a shop I look forward to visiting consistently ♥️✌ Follow IG: Lambitious Meek