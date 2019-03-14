LeeCharming on December 18, 2019

I always feel educated and well supplied when I leave the Herbalist. This establishment uses exceptional growing practices and the proof is clear upon EXHALE. The prices are fair and commensurate to the quality of the consumable. The daily and weekly specials are many. The retail side of the Herbalist is a work in progress . I’m looking forward to seeing it’s completion. Totally worth the trip to Belfast.