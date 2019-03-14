zillah420
Top quality product with a great selection and reasonable prices. Friendly, very knowledgeable staff and convenient Rt 1 location. Definitely worth a visit!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Top quality product with a great selection and reasonable prices. Friendly, very knowledgeable staff and convenient Rt 1 location. Definitely worth a visit!
I always feel educated and well supplied when I leave the Herbalist. This establishment uses exceptional growing practices and the proof is clear upon EXHALE. The prices are fair and commensurate to the quality of the consumable. The daily and weekly specials are many. The retail side of the Herbalist is a work in progress . I’m looking forward to seeing it’s completion. Totally worth the trip to Belfast.
every flower they have is clearly grown,trimmed,and cured with profession and love. smooth smoke, never harsh or hard to keep lit, just smooth, thick tasty smoke.
Great selection, super friendly service. Very nice products.
Too expensive here
Literally everyone else says the exact opposite.
Budtender was awsome the bud was great can't wait to stop back
Amazing experience!
Love the atmosphere,the guy is really laid back and answers every question you have great quality bud
This is the best shop that I have been to in all of Maine, and I'm constantly searching out the strongest flower, and the Herbalist doesn't disappoint. I purchased a 1/2 gram of the purple punch moonrock, and it is seriously out of this world! Even though the location is close to a 300 mile round trip, it is definitely worth it! Thanks for taking the time and care to get things right guys!
Everyone was friendly well informed and helpful , great products and selection