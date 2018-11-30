Offering a variety of products on sale through out the week. Please check below for a list of them all! Some items listed may be unavailable or out of stock. Please check our menu for more details!
Various Cartridge brands on sale! 1/2g as low as $18 | 1g as low as $30
Choose any one of our other daily deals to apply to your transaction!
10% Off all edibles
10% Off select 7g and Up
WAX WEDNESDAY Various Concentrate brands on sale! 1g Wax as low as $13
All High End Farms and Clandestine Farms Product on sale 7gs on sale for 75$ 3.5gs on sale for 40$ 2gs on sale for 22$ 1g bags on sale for 12$ 2$ off all joint packs!!!!!
Purchase any 3 items 10$ or more and get 10% off | Purchase any 5 items 10$ or more and get 15% off | Purchase any 7 items 10$ or more and get 20% off