when I walked in to this place, the first thing that guy said to me as I was trying to put up my vape was you can't smoke that in here. I just walked in the door and hadn't even had time to put it away yet and he's already telling me what I can't do in there. Then when I asked what the strain of the weed was, he had no clue and ended up selling me 100% sativa, which I can't have because it makes me very uneasy. the guy that was in here is a moron and doesn't know anything about his product. I will never go back to this dispensary again.