when I walked in to this place, the first thing that guy said to me as I was trying to put up my vape was you can't smoke that in here. I just walked in the door and hadn't even had time to put it away yet and he's already telling me what I can't do in there. Then when I asked what the strain of the weed was, he had no clue and ended up selling me 100% sativa, which I can't have because it makes me very uneasy. the guy that was in here is a moron and doesn't know anything about his product. I will never go back to this dispensary again.
I friggin love ❤️ this place. You can’t find better customer service anywhere else in town. The knowledge the employees have is beyond amazing. If you haven’t been here you have to make This your next destination!!! Plus the guys working in there are for sure beautiful eye candy ladies! 😉 😉