blackbaken80
the staff is very friendly. and the flower is wonderful medicine
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
19 reviews
This place was wonderful! They had anything you could think of! The staff were so helpful and informative on everything they had in the store. I have only been to 1 other store and I dont really know much but they were so great! Also the slushies are incredibly delicious! Highly recommend this place!!!!
I will always be back very welcoming environment GREAT Medicine GREAT Staff working here don't think twice about this little hidden new Gem here.. Edibles 💯 Flower 💯 Vap carts 💯 all products 💯 Love this place and best of all they make you feel very welcomed and like family here. Thank you Medicine Pouch for the great service. GREAT PRICES HERE
great people .. good fire bud .. will go back 4sure
We love to hear about positive experiences from our patients. Come back in soon and tell all of your friends about us! We appreciate your business.
Great people the service is outstanding and the minute you walk in they make you feel right at home! I’ll definitely be going back!
THANK YOU! THAT'S WHAT WE LIKE TO HEAR! PLEASE COME BACK SOON AND TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS WE ARE HERE!
I enjoyed the bud tenders! Very knowledgeable and kind!
Thank you Austin! We are glad you enjoyed your experience with us. Come back soon, and spread the word!
Love the atmosphere and everyone being so helpful and friendly plus the prerolls are 3 dollars can't beat that !
We are so glad you stopped in. Thanks for the positive feedback! We love to help our patients.
So friendly and ready to help! They have a large selection of edibles that other places nearby don't have! Wonderful atmosphere. I will be going there from now on!
Thank you for your positive feedback! We are so glad you stopped in and were pleased with products, service and atmosphere. Come back soon and spread the word that we are here!
These people are all pretty amazing! Super friendly. This is by far my favorite place!!
Thanks for the review! We try our best. Come back and see us soon!
Hands down best deals in the area. 3$ pre rolls that are legit fire. Super deals on other products as well. And they have Harlequin, super helpful staff. Go check it out🌿😀
We love to see reviews like this one! We are trying our best to provide excellent products at affordable prices for all of our patients. Come back and see us soon, and tell all your friends!