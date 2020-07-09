blackbaken80
the staff is very friendly. and the flower is wonderful medicine
This place was wonderful! They had anything you could think of! The staff were so helpful and informative on everything they had in the store. I have only been to 1 other store and I dont really know much but they were so great! Also the slushies are incredibly delicious! Highly recommend this place!!!!
I will always be back very welcoming environment GREAT Medicine GREAT Staff working here don't think twice about this little hidden new Gem here.. Edibles 💯 Flower 💯 Vap carts 💯 all products 💯 Love this place and best of all they make you feel very welcomed and like family here. Thank you Medicine Pouch for the great service. GREAT PRICES HERE