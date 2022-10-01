DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Bonita Springs
In-store purchasing only
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Accessory
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis has arrived in Bonita Springs, bringing Southwest Florida a dispensary experience worth talking about. We're a multi-state operator that's earned our reputation the hard way—by actually caring about what we put on our shelves and who's behind the counter. Our Terrene Court location offers a curated selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, and more, all backed by staff who know their stuff. Whether you're local or just escaping winter somewhere colder, swing by and discover what quality cannabis retail looks like.
Leafly member since 2019
- 8800 Terrene Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
- call 239-345-4024
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 144
- debit cardcash
- License MMTC-2017-0011
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 8pm ET
19 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Bonita Springs
4.7
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
K........o
October 1, 2022
This dispensary and the staff are some of the most educated and well qualified bud tenders for legit medical help. This dispensary I’m gonna say is probably the best in southwest Florida it just literally sucks They are the only dispensary that doesn’t deliver in that area (Bonita Springs, Florida) so while there a purple punch does more to kill my pain and anxiety and depression and is better priced anywhere else, I am usually forced to purchase from a different dispensary because I cannot get all the way up there on my own. Anyone who can get to this dispensary get there first before you go anywhere else! Sales are great! High inventory of 1 g Vape carts that are strong! Purple punch iand King Louis are awesome for pain !!
c........6
December 15, 2022
They go above and beyond to make sure you’re accommodated, talk to you in depth about your selection if you’re unsure, attentive of your needs and that the transaction and sale goes smoothly. I love the staff here.
t........7
July 27, 2022
I have been around to almost all of the dispensaries in the Bonita Springs area and Cannabist is definitely my favorite. Never busy, great deals, and even better products to pick from. Going here is always a pleasure and is my first choice when picking up what I need.
G........3
August 18, 2021
Way better than most places to pick up in the area. Will definitely stop in again