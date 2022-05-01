DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
In-store purchasing only
21 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
c........2
May 1, 2022
Finally! A dispensery with knowledgeable AND kind people Never once have they made me feel like I'm annoying with my 5 million questions and they always make sure I have all of the understanding I am after before we even begin working on my order. Tyler, at the Bradenton shop, is incredible ❤️ I moved here from California a couple years ago and no one there could help me find the right strains for my medical issues. But THIS GUY knows his stuff and was able to break it down for me so that I could choose something based on what I needed medically. AND he can tolerate my shenanigans! I am beyond impressed. Everyone is super nice, the place is comfortable and secure and you can even get a credit line if you get approved! Not to mention their product is amazing! Thank you Cannabist and Tyler especially, for helping me feel better ❤️
x........y
November 11, 2024
I rarely shop anywhere else. Calm cool atmosphere. Knowledgeable staff that answer all my PITA questions about terpenes and such. When they don't know something they look it up or ask. I like that a lot. I have a nasty movement disorder and they carry a strain that helps and they always keep what I need in stock.
k........n
April 20, 2022
Amazing staff, great energy and products that are truly setting a HIGHER EXPERIENCE for the Bradenton Florida dispensary experience. Instead of walking into a cramped waiting room, I didn't walk into a waiting room at all. I walked into a fully open retail store where I could see all of the stations at once. The walls are a nice dark color which pulls focus back to the products and staff which again, are amazing. I wish I had started shopping here sooner. Bradenton is blessed with a plethora of dispensaries. Cannabist is among the best.
t........L
July 31, 2020
"tangie n cream" grown and preserved to a nice nose, only good tangie strain in FL that I have seen. It smells just like the original santa cruz outdoor tangie which I am very familiar with having lived in CA for 7 years. As a new strain for me, I approve, excellent! Other offering are more indica leaning, more sedative and I may get around to trying more of them. Flower quality of the tangie n cream was excellent. service was excellent and staff was very nice. I would have given 5 stars for quality but I have the top CA flower as my benchmark 5 star. In florida they are certainly near a 5 star for that tangie n cream.
4........4
January 31, 2022
Everything is high quality. I love the atmosphere, products, and budtenders. Especially Camille, for always being so friendly helpful and knowledgeable! I very rarely visit any other dispensaries because of her great customer service. I recommend everyone to check this place out, you won’t be disappointed.
S........6
December 26, 2020
The service and compassion was amazing. Julie really took the time to get to know what I needed. Highly recommend!!
B........9
August 23, 2021
I love this place the people are super friendly and make you feel comfortable to ask any question or if u don't understand anything they will talk and walk u threw it.
N........9
August 28, 2021
This is my go to dispensary. The staff is super friendly, they remember your name and are full of information about their products. I highly recommend this dispensary.
a........h
December 10, 2021
Pleasant atmosphere, pleasant people and nice herbs. We’ll be back!
g........n
March 10, 2020
Super nice people, all smiling and eager to please. Flower purchased is very good. A higher THC content and it's a five star rating. Store is clean and well lit where it needs to be.
F........t
October 31, 2020
Great customer care! Very knowledgeable staff extremely helpful and super friendly this is now my favorite place to go for my medicine
M........t
July 10, 2020
Nice atmosphere. Clean setup. Good location. Overall nice experience with everyone inside! Thanks again Dana and the entire staff!! 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾
h........r
April 18, 2020
I had a very good experience here the 2 times I visited. Staff was extremely helpful. Rebecca waited on me and offered suggestions and was helpful in making decisions for my purchase. I'll be back! I hope they will get concentrates.
L........6
July 13, 2020
I had my first visit here today and it’s was awesome! Highly recommend it! First timer deals as well! Friendly and inviting environment! Will be back!👍🏼👍🏼
i........1
February 21, 2022
Very friendly very good staff
Y........7
June 17, 2020
The staff is very friendly. Thank you Dana for being very informative and helpful. I appreciate you. Master Kush was great.
D........e
March 17, 2020
best deals. good percentages. awesome staff. clean building. modern decor.
A........2
April 9, 2020
I really enjoy the vibe here, the people are really knowledgeable and although they don't always variety the flower they have is always good quality.
k........4
April 15, 2020
1st time here and it was a great experience 👍 Had some great help from Dana and Danny...I definitely recommend them
C........1
March 14, 2020
I really like this Dispensary. The staff makes me feel welcomed with exception to the security at the door. The armed security guard at the front door provides a feeling of intimidation not a feeling of safety. I received a faulty cartridge and the assistant manager Danny was happy to exchange it for one that worked. Dana was extremely helpful, had vast understanding of Cannabis as a medicine, and she sincerely wanted to help me find the best products. I am not sure I will continue to visit this dispensary , unfortunately the armed security does not make me feel welcome, instead it makes me feel like I am a criminal.
C........3
June 13, 2020
Master Kush & Chemdawg both on point!