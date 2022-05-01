Finally! A dispensery with knowledgeable AND kind people Never once have they made me feel like I'm annoying with my 5 million questions and they always make sure I have all of the understanding I am after before we even begin working on my order. Tyler, at the Bradenton shop, is incredible ❤️ I moved here from California a couple years ago and no one there could help me find the right strains for my medical issues. But THIS GUY knows his stuff and was able to break it down for me so that I could choose something based on what I needed medically. AND he can tolerate my shenanigans! I am beyond impressed. Everyone is super nice, the place is comfortable and secure and you can even get a credit line if you get approved! Not to mention their product is amazing! Thank you Cannabist and Tyler especially, for helping me feel better ❤️