DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
In-store purchasing only
71 products | Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Accessory
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
We put patients and people first. By providing a portfolio of high-quality cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, leveraging data and research to fuel innovation, and improving access to cannabis and plant-based solutions, we aim to lead the industry.
Leafly member since 2020
- 4549 14th St W, Bradenton, FL
- call 941-216-7838
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 102
- debit cardcash
- License MMTC-2017-0011
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8am
wednesday
9am - 8am
thursday
9am - 8am
friday
9am - 8am
saturday
9am - 8am
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8am
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until tomorrow at 8am ET
Photos of The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
Promotions at The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
Updates from The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
21 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Bradenton
write a review
4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
see all reviews
c........2
May 1, 2022
Finally! A dispensery with knowledgeable AND kind people Never once have they made me feel like I'm annoying with my 5 million questions and they always make sure I have all of the understanding I am after before we even begin working on my order. Tyler, at the Bradenton shop, is incredible ❤️ I moved here from California a couple years ago and no one there could help me find the right strains for my medical issues. But THIS GUY knows his stuff and was able to break it down for me so that I could choose something based on what I needed medically. AND he can tolerate my shenanigans! I am beyond impressed. Everyone is super nice, the place is comfortable and secure and you can even get a credit line if you get approved! Not to mention their product is amazing! Thank you Cannabist and Tyler especially, for helping me feel better ❤️
x........y
November 11, 2024
I rarely shop anywhere else. Calm cool atmosphere. Knowledgeable staff that answer all my PITA questions about terpenes and such. When they don't know something they look it up or ask. I like that a lot. I have a nasty movement disorder and they carry a strain that helps and they always keep what I need in stock.
k........n
April 20, 2022
Amazing staff, great energy and products that are truly setting a HIGHER EXPERIENCE for the Bradenton Florida dispensary experience. Instead of walking into a cramped waiting room, I didn't walk into a waiting room at all. I walked into a fully open retail store where I could see all of the stations at once. The walls are a nice dark color which pulls focus back to the products and staff which again, are amazing. I wish I had started shopping here sooner. Bradenton is blessed with a plethora of dispensaries. Cannabist is among the best.
t........L
July 31, 2020
"tangie n cream" grown and preserved to a nice nose, only good tangie strain in FL that I have seen. It smells just like the original santa cruz outdoor tangie which I am very familiar with having lived in CA for 7 years. As a new strain for me, I approve, excellent! Other offering are more indica leaning, more sedative and I may get around to trying more of them. Flower quality of the tangie n cream was excellent. service was excellent and staff was very nice. I would have given 5 stars for quality but I have the top CA flower as my benchmark 5 star. In florida they are certainly near a 5 star for that tangie n cream.