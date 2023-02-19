DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Cape Coral
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Accessory
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis - Cape Coral
Columbia Care is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced manufacturers and providers of medical cannabis products and services. Working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world, Columbia Care is a patient-centered healthcare company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation for a rapidly expanding new industry. Our vision is to solve some of the world’s most challenging unmet medical needs, and our mission is to improve lives through product innovation, research and patient experience.
Leafly member since 2019
- 2126 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL
- call 239-347-4574
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 148
- debit cardcash
- License MMTC-2017-0011
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
18 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Cape Coral
4.6
Quality
4.9
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
m........9
February 19, 2023
Best 1st visit anywhere! Frank efficiently set up my account and answered my questions. The selections were perfect for my needs. The prices seemed too good to be true with the daily special, but the product trial proved it quite true. No better flower in this area.
b........0
April 20, 2023
I highly recommend visiting this dispensary. I have not walked out of here ever without a smile on my face. From the people to the products, nothing but amazing. Beautiful place, great product. Check it out!
D........6
January 28, 2022
This is my favorite dispensery because the selection they have is amazing. Wide range of strains in various forms and wide range of vaporizers. I drive from east of 75 in ft Myers to get there, but it's definitely worth the trip. And the staff is amazing, very knowledgeable and very helpful.
A........4
February 10, 2022
This place is absolutely amazing! Ive never had a bad experience. They always have stellar deals going on! This is an all around excellent dispensary! Shout out to Laura for helping me with suggestions when I come in! She’s awesome!