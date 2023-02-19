DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Cape Coral
In-store purchasing only
18 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Cape Coral
4.6
Quality
4.9
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
m........9
February 19, 2023
Best 1st visit anywhere! Frank efficiently set up my account and answered my questions. The selections were perfect for my needs. The prices seemed too good to be true with the daily special, but the product trial proved it quite true. No better flower in this area.
b........0
April 20, 2023
I highly recommend visiting this dispensary. I have not walked out of here ever without a smile on my face. From the people to the products, nothing but amazing. Beautiful place, great product. Check it out!
D........6
January 28, 2022
This is my favorite dispensery because the selection they have is amazing. Wide range of strains in various forms and wide range of vaporizers. I drive from east of 75 in ft Myers to get there, but it's definitely worth the trip. And the staff is amazing, very knowledgeable and very helpful.
A........4
February 10, 2022
This place is absolutely amazing! Ive never had a bad experience. They always have stellar deals going on! This is an all around excellent dispensary! Shout out to Laura for helping me with suggestions when I come in! She’s awesome!
f........8
January 28, 2022
Blake was very helpful and so very nice. I often shop at this dispensary and everyone from the moment you walk in, is very helpful and knowledgeable. Cannabist always has a great selection and I enjoy everything that is offered. Thank you
T........9
April 27, 2021
This was the first location I have ever visited in my life. First time visit ever to a dispensary and I couldn’t be happier. Very professional staff! Very professional warming happy calm environment! Very organized! They made my first time ever informative comfortable and refreshing. I will be going back and recommend them to anyone and everyone!
v........y
April 18, 2023
i love the vibes here their flower is iffy but their vape carts are lovely
f........2
August 20, 2021
Yahaira was awesome and super knowledgeable. Nice atmosphere and friendly staff, quite welcoming. I’ve found that the vapes I get in general here in Florida are “eh” compared to medical back in Maryland. IMHO Columbia has the best quality and tasting vapes I’ve tried here thus far. Fair prices and great specials.
s........m
November 22, 2021
I had an issue today and the manager solved it quickly and took care of me as well. I'll definitely be back and thank you for your help!
G........s
December 24, 2019
Fantastic flower at some of the best prices. In and out in less than ten minutes. Professional and friendly staff. A true medical marijuana dispensary that doesn't play games with our medicine.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for stopping in! We are so glad you enjoyed your experience at our dispensary, we look forward to seeing you next time!
December 26, 2019
Q........0
July 14, 2020
The flower, y'all.... The flower here is AMAZING! Right up there with Grow Healthy, but less expensive. Perfect moisture levels, trimming and curing, and THAT makes all the difference!
S........2
July 24, 2020
My first time visit was a comfortable experience. Very nice guy helped me though. Cbd oil and flower excellent. Very helpful,explained and answered all my questions. Will be returning.
L........z
January 7, 2020
Great customer service and very knowledgeable of their products. I would definitely recommend this dispensary to anyone.
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for stopping in! We are so glad you enjoyed your visit, we look forward to seeing you again!
January 10, 2020
S........l
December 28, 2020
great products and fast friendly service !!
D........5
July 18, 2020
Very knowledgeable, friendly and honest. Look forward to trying products.
a........4
August 6, 2021
Ugly sticky dark brown shatter that doesnt even do nothing and looks like it came from the streets. Would go elsewhere
A........3
July 14, 2020
Knowledgeable staff and great deals
s........0
February 10, 2020
very nice and clean store front. the Budtender was very knowledgeable, and discussed pleasantries of Nevada and California. The flower is probably the best I have found since out west. I told the Budtender " I got my cheap flower, but NOW I got my primo flower." keep the product like this and you will be plenty busy. I will be back.