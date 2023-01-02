DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Delray Beach
In-store purchasing only
5 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Delray Beach
4.8
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
H........3
January 2, 2023
Very nice experience. Felt like I was walking into a tech store like Apple. Staff was helpful and provided guidance on selection and Rx management. Highly recommended.
d........l
November 1, 2022
Reagan was so helpful and had lots of excellent recommendations on just the right strains for my specific medical issues. She seamlessly worked with her co workers to get me some unbelievable discounts on my order yesterday. Clean and bright location fully stocked with many choices of products. No other dispensary can compare to CANABIST in Delray Beach. Try it and you will agree!!
p........k
May 16, 2022
I love EVERYTHING about this place! Super customer friendly!!!
y........e
January 29, 2021
Very friendly, professional, clean and beautiful dispensary. You just have to go see to believe ! And yes , they have real good products there. They have smokable CBD in vape carts for both distillates and full spectrum ( like RSO ). And their price on that and flowers are great ! I go to all the dispensaries around me and I'm so happy that they came to my town ! Their people are well educated for their products and willing to share their knowledge. They take time for you for your satisfaction as patients. Thank you, Jess to take care of me other day. You were awesome !
j........x
February 3, 2022
